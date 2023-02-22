Newly Single Kylie Jenner Has More In Common With Kim Kardashian Than Ever

After Travis Scott's denial of cheating rumors late last year, Kylie Jenner and the "Sicko Mode" rapper are on a romantic hiatus once again. As a source informed People in January, the co-parents of Stormi and Aire Webster spent the holidays apart, with Jenner staying in Aspen with her family. Reportedly, the off-and-on couple are at very different places in their lives. "Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses," the insider said, before adding that theirs has "never been an easy relationship."

Scott and Jenner, who began dating in 2017, split for the first time in 2019, only to reunite in May 2021. A source at the time told Entertainment Tonight, "They've been co-parenting so well together and have a lot of love for each other." However, as the insider noted to People more recently, there is a reason the couple has never cohabitated or married. "It's always been very up and down," they said.

Although the insider doesn't think this spells the end for Scott and Jenner's love story, one silver lining for her has been her and big sis Kim Kardashian's stronger relationship.