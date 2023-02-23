Don Lemon Gets Generic Apology Out Of The Way Before Heading Back To Last Chance At CNN

Don Lemon is losing fans — fast. The CNN anchor has been involved in a long list of controversies, both on and off camera. In 2019, he was accused of sexual assault and slapped with a lawsuit (although it was later dropped). In 2022, he bashed women's soccer, saying, "The men's team makes more money because people are more interested in the men." A year later, sources told the New York Post that Lemon became upset at "CNN This Morning" co-host Kaitlan Collins for apparently cutting him off, leading to an off-camera outburst. An insider alleged, "Don screamed at Kaitlan, who was visibly upset and ran out of the studio."

Lemon's questionable actions came to a head on February 16, 2023, when he, Collins, and their third co-host, Poppy Harlow, discussed Nikki Haley on "CNN This Morning." Honing in on the presidential hopeful's remarks that politicians over 75 should take what she called "mental competency tests," Lemon criticized her in a way that many believed to be sexist, ageist, and insulting to all women. "Nikki Haley isn't in her prime, sorry," he proclaimed. "A woman is considered to be in their prime in their 20s and 30s, and maybe 40s." Making matters worse, he explained that he was merely quoting information you'd find on Google — before trying to backpedal. "I'm not saying I agree with that," he added, but it was too late. Now, Lemon's future with CNN is anything but certain.