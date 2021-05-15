What's Really Going On With Don Lemon And CNN?
After seven years as the titular host of his own CNN program, network anchor Don Lemon has bid goodbye to "CNN Tonight with Don Lemon" — and to some, all too abruptly. As Lemon himself announced on May 14 during his usual segment sign-off, the longtime host shocked viewers with the news that the episode would be his last on the show. "It's been really, really great. This is the last night that will be 'CNN Tonight with Don Lemon'" he relayed to fans. "So, I appreciate all the years of 'CNN Tonight with Don Lemon,' but changes are coming, and I will fill you in."
Considering the casual nature of his delivery, Lemon's declaration was, for lack of a better term, an absolute stunner. As the New York Post noted, the news of Lemon's apparent departure incited a maelstrom of speculation, among which included the possibility that Lemon would be leaving the news network for good. But as a number of media outlets discovered after Lemon's proclamation, there was more to the broadcaster's story than meets the eye. Keep on scrolling to find out what exactly is going on with Don Lemon and CNN.
Don Lemon might be leaving 'CNN Tonight,' but he isn't leaving the network
Shortly following the sudden on-air announcement about his departure from "CNN Tonight," longtime host Don Lemon followed up the unexpected news with a social media post. "Hey everyone. Not what you think. I'm not leaving CNN," Lemon captioned a video tweeted from his account around midnight on May 15. "Tune in for the handoff on Monday at 10pE and I'll explain." Lemon himself went into further detail in the video, but did not say outright what the fracas was actually about. "So I got back down to my office after the show.... everybody calm down," Lemon stated, later clarifying, "I didn't say I was leaving CNN. I just said it was the end of an era for 'CNN Tonight with Don Lemon.'"
As of the time of this writing, however, it looks like we'll have a little less time to wait for the demystification of any and all semantics. As The Hill later reported, Lemon's last stint as the host of "CNN Tonight with Don Lemon" is less of a send-off and more of a rebrand. In a tweet Lemon sent the morning following his initial explanation, the show will continue with Lemon at its helm, only this time, it will be under a new name, "Don Lemon Tonight." After apologizing for "[setting] the Internet on fire," Lemon revealed the new name and logo. Looks like the most stalwart of Lemon-heads can rest easy until then.