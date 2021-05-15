What's Really Going On With Don Lemon And CNN?

Shortly following the sudden on-air announcement about his departure from "CNN Tonight," longtime host Don Lemon followed up the unexpected news with a social media post. "Hey everyone. Not what you think. I'm not leaving CNN," Lemon captioned a video tweeted from his account around midnight on May 15. "Tune in for the handoff on Monday at 10pE and I'll explain." Lemon himself went into further detail in the video, but did not say outright what the fracas was actually about. "So I got back down to my office after the show.... everybody calm down," Lemon stated, later clarifying, "I didn't say I was leaving CNN. I just said it was the end of an era for 'CNN Tonight with Don Lemon.'"

As of the time of this writing, however, it looks like we'll have a little less time to wait for the demystification of any and all semantics. As The Hill later reported, Lemon's last stint as the host of "CNN Tonight with Don Lemon" is less of a send-off and more of a rebrand. In a tweet Lemon sent the morning following his initial explanation, the show will continue with Lemon at its helm, only this time, it will be under a new name, "Don Lemon Tonight." After apologizing for "[setting] the Internet on fire," Lemon revealed the new name and logo. Looks like the most stalwart of Lemon-heads can rest easy until then.