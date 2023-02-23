Paris Hilton Announces Her Newborn Son's Name (& It's Also A City That Starts With P)

When Paris Hilton picked a name for her son, she had a tough act to follow. After all, her own parents, hotelier Rick Hilton and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kathy Hilton, seemed to know that their heiress daughter was destined for so much more than the simple life when they named her after one of the world's most iconic cities.

Paris and her husband, entrepreneur Carter Reum, welcomed their baby boy in January. For their journey to parenthood, Paris and Reum opted to go the surrogacy route, with Paris telling People that she started IVF early in the pandemic. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing,'" she said. "'Usually I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready.'"

Paris was mulling over moniker options a few years before she became a mom. In a 2020 appearance on the "LadyGang" podcast, she revealed that she wanted to have twins — a boy and a girl — and had already picked out a name for the latter: London. She was having a harder time deciding what she would name a son. "I don't want a theme of cities, but I don't know," she said. As it turns out, she did exactly the thing that she was trying to avoid.