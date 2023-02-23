Why John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Didn't Hide Their Pregnancy Loss With The World
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child, a daughter named Esti, in January. "The house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Teigen captioned an Instagram post of her two older children holding their new baby sister. However, the road to baby No. 3 wasn't an easy one. In 2020, Teigen announced that she was pregnant with her third child. However, at 20 weeks, she lost the baby, whom she and Legend named Jack. The couple shared the devastating news on social media, even posting pictures of the deceased infant. Two years later, Teigen opened up about the traumatic experience.
"It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn't either without any medical intervention," Teigen said at the Propper Daley's "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit in September, according to Entertainment Tonight. "Let's just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago," she added. Sharing the heartbreaking news with fans wasn't easy, but Teigen and Legend chose to be as transparent as they could about the pregnancy loss — and they have a reason for choosing to do so.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen want others to know they aren't alone
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's candor has not gone unnoticed, however, it wasn't easy. In an interview with Fatherly, Legend opened up about the challenging aspect of sharing the devastating news publicly, but admitted that it was worth it in the end. "The moments of joy and love just outweigh any negative experiences that we've had," Legend told the outlet, adding, "But when we've had them, it tested our strength, it tested our resilience." Legend went on to explain why he and Teigen decided to share their heartbreak with the world.
"We wanted to share our story with people because we know a lot of other people go through it too, and a lot of people suffer in silence or feel like it's something they can't share with other people," he explained. "I feel like we helped make people who feel like they're struggling with fertility and other issues feel more comfortable sharing that and not as ashamed maybe as they may have been before," he added.
Baby Jack is never too far from Legend and Teigen's minds as they navigate their new lives as a family of five. But they are over-the-moon in love with baby Esti and have both expressed such joy in having her in their lives. "I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn't seem like a big enough word," Legend captioned his first Instagram photo of baby Esti, which pretty much summed it all up.