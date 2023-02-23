Why John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Didn't Hide Their Pregnancy Loss With The World

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's candor has not gone unnoticed, however, it wasn't easy. In an interview with Fatherly, Legend opened up about the challenging aspect of sharing the devastating news publicly, but admitted that it was worth it in the end. "The moments of joy and love just outweigh any negative experiences that we've had," Legend told the outlet, adding, "But when we've had them, it tested our strength, it tested our resilience." Legend went on to explain why he and Teigen decided to share their heartbreak with the world.

"We wanted to share our story with people because we know a lot of other people go through it too, and a lot of people suffer in silence or feel like it's something they can't share with other people," he explained. "I feel like we helped make people who feel like they're struggling with fertility and other issues feel more comfortable sharing that and not as ashamed maybe as they may have been before," he added.

Baby Jack is never too far from Legend and Teigen's minds as they navigate their new lives as a family of five. But they are over-the-moon in love with baby Esti and have both expressed such joy in having her in their lives. "I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn't seem like a big enough word," Legend captioned his first Instagram photo of baby Esti, which pretty much summed it all up.