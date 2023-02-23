Mariska Hargitay Remembers Law & Order: SVU Co-Star Richard Belzer's Big Heart After His Tragic Death

Richard Belzer, stand-up comedian and star of "Law & Order: SVU," tragically died at 78 years old on February 19th. Although Belzer's cause of death hasn't been announced, his longtime friend Bill Scheft revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the actor had "lots of health issues." Even with his health issues, Belzer was still his outspoken self up until his passing. Scheft revealed Belzer's last words were, "F*** you, motherf***er."

The late actor, who was best known for his role as detective John Munch on "Law & Order: SVU," truly affected the lives of many. Fans were heartbroken by the news, but those who were truly devastated were his "Law & Order: SVU" family. Belzer had been on the show for a whopping 17 years and was in 326 episodes, per IMDb. The actor became an integral part of people's lives both on and off set and left an impact as members of the show honored the late actor, including Mariska Hargitay.

Hargitay, who plays Olivia Benson, constantly worked alongside Belzer. There's no doubt the two became close on set and shared some amazing memories. After hearing of Belzer's death, Hargitay shared a tribute to the actor. She wrote on Instagram, "Goodbye my dear, dear friend. I will miss you, your unique light, and your singular take on this strange world." As time passes, Hargitay is still mourning the loss of her friend as she revealed to "Today" just how much Belzer meant to her.