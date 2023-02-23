R. Kelly's Sentence In Chicago Case Is Finally Clear

The following article discusses a court case involving sexual violence.

After several traumatic years in court, R. Kelly — whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly — learned his fate. In September 2021, the "Ignition" singer was convicted on six counts, including three counts of child pornography and enticing minors. "First, he used the power of his celebrity to recruit vulnerable underage girls for the purpose of sexually abusing them," attorney Gloria Allred said at the time of his conviction, per CNN. The next year, in June 2022, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison, and there were other outstanding cases against him.

The former Grammy winner appeared to catch a break on January 31, 2023, when prosecutors for Cook County in Illinois dropped their charges against the singer. "Sometimes justice is served even when there is no conviction," attorney Kim Foxx told reporters, per the New York Post. Foxx was satisfied with Kelly's federal conviction and decided to focus the county's efforts on "a significant number of cases and survivors" instead of seeking additional prison time for Kelly.

Even though the "Double Up" artist was able to avoid a trial for the Cook County charges, Kelly still had another federal court case in Chicago in addition to his previous 30-year sentence. "He is still fighting for his life. He is facing decades in prison," his lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean told TMZ on January 31. Weeks later, that federal case came to a close, and the singer faced additional prison time.