Melissa Joan Hart Comes Clean About Past Romantic 'Thing' With Ryan Reynolds
Before marrying Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds was linked to many famous faces in Hollywood. He was reportedly engaged to Alanis Morissette, and he was previously married to Scarlett Johansson. He also had a relationship with Sandra Bullock, and a fling with Charlize Theron. But the one story that has come to light every now and then is his fling with his "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" co-star Melissa Joan Hart.
In 2014, the "Drive Me Crazy" actor revealed that Reynolds gave her a sweet parting gift on the last day of filming that made its way to her heart. "I chased him down, got in front of his car and just kissed him and then made out with him all night," she told E! News. "Then I had to call my boyfriend the next day and explain it." Hart then explained that she felt like he wanted something more, but she decided to stay with her boyfriend.
While she and the Marvel actor didn't end up together, Hart found true love with her husband Mark Wilkerson. The two got married in 2003. In 2018, the "God's Not Dead 2" actor revealed how she and her husband keep their relationship alive. She mentioned that the two have lunch dates and enjoy working out together. She also said that they text dirty GIFs to each other when they have to take their marriage long-distance. But the nearly 20-year marriage hasn't stopped Hart from retelling the Ryan Reynolds fling story.
Melissa Joan Hart admits she was attracted to Ryan Reynolds while she was in a relationship
Melissa Joan Hart recently retold the story about having a fling with Ryan Reynolds while she was dating another man. "I dated Corky and then like, kind of had a little thing with Ryan," she said on the "Hey Dude... The 90s Called!" podcast. She further explained that she met her boyfriend at the time at an event, and the two were "phone dating" before she started working on the first "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" movie with Reynolds.
In a 2017 "Studio 10" interview, Hart described her relationship with the "Spirited" actor. "He was very sweet," she said. She mentioned that even though she was in a relationship at the time, she was "smitten" and "cute" with Reynolds, and even added that she thought he was perfect boyfriend material. "I didn't end up with the other guy, so maybe I should have taken a chance," she said.
Hart eventually had to break the news about the fling to Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, when the "Gossip Girl" star asked her to help out with a birthday present for the "Deadpool" actor. Furthermore, Hart had to also mention that she added the story about the fling in her memoir. But Lively was cool with it, and the "Clarissa Explains It All" actor added that she's become friends with her.