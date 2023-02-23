Melissa Joan Hart Comes Clean About Past Romantic 'Thing' With Ryan Reynolds

Before marrying Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds was linked to many famous faces in Hollywood. He was reportedly engaged to Alanis Morissette, and he was previously married to Scarlett Johansson. He also had a relationship with Sandra Bullock, and a fling with Charlize Theron. But the one story that has come to light every now and then is his fling with his "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" co-star Melissa Joan Hart.

In 2014, the "Drive Me Crazy" actor revealed that Reynolds gave her a sweet parting gift on the last day of filming that made its way to her heart. "I chased him down, got in front of his car and just kissed him and then made out with him all night," she told E! News. "Then I had to call my boyfriend the next day and explain it." Hart then explained that she felt like he wanted something more, but she decided to stay with her boyfriend.

While she and the Marvel actor didn't end up together, Hart found true love with her husband Mark Wilkerson. The two got married in 2003. In 2018, the "God's Not Dead 2" actor revealed how she and her husband keep their relationship alive. She mentioned that the two have lunch dates and enjoy working out together. She also said that they text dirty GIFs to each other when they have to take their marriage long-distance. But the nearly 20-year marriage hasn't stopped Hart from retelling the Ryan Reynolds fling story.