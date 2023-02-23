Harvey Weinstein's New Sentence Likely Defines Where He'll Spend The Rest Of His Life

On February 23, Harvey Weinstein received a sentencing of 16 years in prison in Los Angeles County for his December 2022 conviction, according to The Daily Beast. Again, he was convicted of three sex crimes against Jane Doe 1, a former model and actress who testified that Weinstein raped her in her hotel room in February 2013. This comes as he's currently serving his other sentence of 23 years in New York. Because he's meant to serve these sentences consecutively, the 70-year-old will likely die behind bars.

During the sentencing trial, legal affairs reporter Meghann Cuniff tweeted that the disgraced mogul gave a last-minute plea: "Please don't sentence me to life in prison. I don't deserve it. There are so many things wrong with this case."

Weinstein wanted a new trial before this sentencing, per Cuniff, due to alleged conflicting feelings from two jurors based on evidence they didn't know regarding Jane Doe 1's relationship with another witness. "This is not true. I wasn't there. This is a setup," Weinstein in court, maintaining his claim of innocence throughout. However, LA County Judge Lisa Lench denied his motion for a new trial, giving him his sentence instead.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).