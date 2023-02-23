Divorced Gisele Bündchen Gets Unrecognizable Makeover On New Vogue Cover

Before marrying star NFL quarterback Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen had a life of her own as a model. In 1996, a young Bündchen was asked to participate in New York Fashion Week which kick-started her career. And three years later, at 19 years old, the model signed a $25 million contract with Victoria's Secret.

But after she married Brady, Bündchen put her modeling career to the side in order to raise their shared children while he made a legacy in the NFL. "There's things that she wants to accomplish," the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said on his "Let's Go!" podcast in 2021. "It's a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, 'Hey, it's time to retire.'" Brady revealed that Bündchen hasn't been a full-time model for more than a decade. "In the end, you gotta be supported by the right people," he added. "I married the right woman."

But in September 2022, it was reported that Brady and Bündchen were arguing over the quarterback's decision to come out of retirement, leading to their divorce. And now that the two are separated, the model is feeling good about having the freedom to continue her modeling career.