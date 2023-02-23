Divorced Gisele Bündchen Gets Unrecognizable Makeover On New Vogue Cover
Before marrying star NFL quarterback Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen had a life of her own as a model. In 1996, a young Bündchen was asked to participate in New York Fashion Week which kick-started her career. And three years later, at 19 years old, the model signed a $25 million contract with Victoria's Secret.
But after she married Brady, Bündchen put her modeling career to the side in order to raise their shared children while he made a legacy in the NFL. "There's things that she wants to accomplish," the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said on his "Let's Go!" podcast in 2021. "It's a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, 'Hey, it's time to retire.'" Brady revealed that Bündchen hasn't been a full-time model for more than a decade. "In the end, you gotta be supported by the right people," he added. "I married the right woman."
But in September 2022, it was reported that Brady and Bündchen were arguing over the quarterback's decision to come out of retirement, leading to their divorce. And now that the two are separated, the model is feeling good about having the freedom to continue her modeling career.
Gisele Bündchen shows her bold side in new Vogue photo shoot
In September 2022, Gisele Bündchen revealed that she was eager to get back to her modeling career — the career she had before she married Tom Brady. "There are so many things I'm working on, I'll be here the entire day talking about it," she told Elle. "I feel very fulfilled in that way, as a mother, and as a wife. And now it's going to be my turn. It's not like I'm going to be in the valley forever."
Later in the interview, Bündchen made it clear that she had done her part with supporting Brady and raising the children. "At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that," she said. "I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose."
And it looks like Bündchen is doing well with her modeling career after she and Brady got divorced. The Brazilian model appears on the cover of the latest issue of Vogue Italia, her first cover shoot since splitting from the former NFL quarterback. The shoot included bold looks such as an outfit with a big bow, a photo in lingerie, and a sheer strapless dress. She also tried out different hair colors throughout the shoot, appearing with bright red hair on the cover.