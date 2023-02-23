Melissa Gorga Vouches For Authenticity Of Husband's Picture-Perfect Meetup With Joe Giudice

Anyone who watches "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" (and even some who don't) knows about the huge, ongoing feud between Teresa Giudice and her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga.

Though their feud basically started when the Gorgas joined the show in 2011, the latest beef revolves around the Gorga's decision to bail on Teresa's August 2022 wedding. Though no one knows (yet) exactly what went down, it seems to involve Teresa accusing Melissa of cheating on Joe while filming the Season 13 finale. Though Teresa told E! News the fallout is "so sad," and admitted "it's not how I wanted things to end up," she also insists there's no returning to a friendship with them. As far as any reconciliation, Teresa added, "No, no, no, that's really it."

Considering the ongoing feud, it was surprising to see a video of Joe Gorga embracing Teresa's ex-husband Joe Giudice after they bumped into each other at a Bahamas bar. "A lot of history there. We have memories since we were kids," Joe Gorga captioned on Instagram. "We were both happy to see each other and catch up. Glad someone caught it." Immediate comments arose questioning the authenticity of the meeting, with some accusing it was staged. "You are such [an] opportunist to take advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see my father and use it for a post," Gorga's niece Gia Giudice commented. Fortunately for Melissa, she was able to address the question on her podcast.