Chase Stokes Heats Up With Kelsea Ballerini In New Kissing Snap

While filming the Netflix original series "Outer Banks" in 2019, Chase Stokes crossed paths with his co-star Madelyn Cline for the first time. Portraying star-crossed lovers John B and Sarah Cameron, Stokes and Cline have kept fans on their toes with their complicated love story. As with many Hollywood actors who meet on set, Stokes and Cline soon became more than just co-stars. In June 2020, the pair confirmed they were dating. Cline told ET of their initial decision to keep their romance private, "I think we were just wanting to kind of give it some time and enjoy it while it's new and fresh and just kind of keep that to ourselves."

In the following months, Stokes' relationship with Cline became increasingly serious, with the pair doing things like walking the red carpet and shooting a music video together. Sadly, though, in November 2021, it was confirmed that the pair split. "They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago," a source told People. Although working together after a breakup can be difficult, Cline and Stokes seem to have it all figured out. "We made a promise to each other before we even started dating that the work was always going to come first," Stokes said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

But while Stokes has had no problem working with his ex-girlfriend, the "Tell Me Your Secrets" actor is basking in the euphoria of his newly found love story.