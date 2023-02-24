Tearful Bethenny Frankel Doesn't Hold Back Biggest Fear About Her Health Diagnosis

Bethenny Frankel is a fan favorite in the "Real Housewives" franchise because she's the most honest and open with her fans. She once said that she feels like she has an obligation to be completely authentic with her fans, even in her online presence. And because of this want to be truly herself in front of her fans, Frankel has been very open about every health issue she has struggled with, as she often posts updates on her social media pages.

In March 2019, the entrepreneur gave her fans an update on her recent health discoveries. "Just when you thought it couldn't get sexier, I was diagnosed today with 'leaky gut syndrome' and a wheat allergy," she tweeted. "Could there be a more vile title? That I wouldn't have put on my dating profile. Ok tweeps, hit me with the info."

The "Real Housewives of New York City" alum then announced on her Instagram Stories that she had some issues with her skin. She revealed that she had a skin cancer scare, and there was an issue with her fibroids. She was also hospitalized due to an allergic reaction. The businesswoman was in good spirits as she recovered, though, mentioning that she was having fun being able to catch up on the "Real Housewives" shows.