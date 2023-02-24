Tearful Bethenny Frankel Doesn't Hold Back Biggest Fear About Her Health Diagnosis
Bethenny Frankel is a fan favorite in the "Real Housewives" franchise because she's the most honest and open with her fans. She once said that she feels like she has an obligation to be completely authentic with her fans, even in her online presence. And because of this want to be truly herself in front of her fans, Frankel has been very open about every health issue she has struggled with, as she often posts updates on her social media pages.
In March 2019, the entrepreneur gave her fans an update on her recent health discoveries. "Just when you thought it couldn't get sexier, I was diagnosed today with 'leaky gut syndrome' and a wheat allergy," she tweeted. "Could there be a more vile title? That I wouldn't have put on my dating profile. Ok tweeps, hit me with the info."
The "Real Housewives of New York City" alum then announced on her Instagram Stories that she had some issues with her skin. She revealed that she had a skin cancer scare, and there was an issue with her fibroids. She was also hospitalized due to an allergic reaction. The businesswoman was in good spirits as she recovered, though, mentioning that she was having fun being able to catch up on the "Real Housewives" shows.
Bethenny Frankel gets emotional talking about taking care of her daughter
On February 23, Bethenny Frankel opened up about having postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) after fans commented on her face looking different. "I'm bloated, swollen and I've gained 4 lbs in 3 days because my body is desperately hanging on to any water it can," she captioned her Instagram post. "I suffer from chronic severe dehydration." She mentioned that she gets IVs and stays away from alcohol in order to keep her hydration in check, adding that because she's currently in a place with a dry climate and at a high altitude, it's making the condition worse.
The former "RHONY" star opened up further on her TikTok, as she posted an emotional video about her health. She stated that her biggest fear was not being healthy enough to take care of her daughter, who she had later in life. She added that she wants to go on vacations and spend time with her daughter, but it can be tough with her illness.
In November 2022, Frankel hinted at her struggle with POTS. "I stopped drinking hard alcohol," she told People. "It's because of some medical issues, and I've been really on the case of getting to the bottom of some medical challenges I've experienced." She added that she enjoys a glass of wine every now and then.