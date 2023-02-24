Taylor Lautner Gets Vulnerable About Being Body Shamed For Outgrowing Twilight Physique

Taylor Lautner has plenty of films to his name, but it's safe to say that the most famous role he's ever played was Jacob Black in the "Twilight" series. Whether or not you were Team Edward or Team Jacob, there's no doubt that both Lautner and Robert Pattinson (who played Edward) earned a huge fan base thanks to their roles in the film.

Fans saw Lautner in front of the camera without a shirt on in plenty of scenes as he showcased his chiseled physique, especially for the second installment of the franchise, "New Moon." Lautner spoke with Interview Magazine about what it took to transform into such a ripped werewolf for the second movie. "As soon as I finished filming "Twilight," I knew I had to get to work right away; there could be no waiting involved," he told the outlet of his transformation for the films. "The day I finished "Twilight," I came home and started bulking up. For "New Moon," I'm 30 pounds heavier than I was in 'Twilight.'" The star also told Yahoo! that he had to follow a strict diet and workout regimen in order to achieve his toned figure, which he didn't love. "That was an absolute nightmare in the diet compartment — raw sweet potatoes and turkey patties, and protein shakes that were essentially just mud," he said, adding that he had to eat around 5,000 calories daily.

Now, he's sharing the damage his "Twilight" body did to his mental health.