5 Explosive Face-Offs Teased In RHUGT Season 3 Official Trailer

While the third season of "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" is officially over, the drama between second cousins Heather Gay and Whitney Rose shows no signs of slowing down in the "Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip." At the start of the teaser, Gizelle Bryant — one of the season's apparent "bone collectors" — asked G about her relationship with Rose. "Heather, you talked about your relationship with Whitney. So like, is there an issue or not?" the "Real Housewives of Potomac" star asked, which resulted in a tense look between Gay and Rose. Later in the trailer, the two Salt Lake City stars were shown in a screaming match about loyalty. "I don't owe you anything for you to be loyal to me as my f***ing cousin!" Gay shouted.

During the third season of "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City", Gay and Rose's friendship seemingly crumbled after the latter distanced herself from the "Bad Mormon" author. Things for the former friends got worse after they had a huge blowup over a rumor regarding Lisa Barlow during their cast trip to Arizona. "The way that it just disappeared overnight, I feel like our friendship just went up in smoke, and I'm not sure how to repair that," Gay told Us Weekly in December.