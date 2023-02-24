RHOBH's Yolanda Hadid Opens Up About Negative Impact Of Social Media

It's not a shock that Yolanda Hadid might have a conflicted relationship with social media. The last time the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum took an Instagram hiatus, she wasn't welcomed back with the warmest reception. Disappearing from the platform for nine months in 2021, Hadid returned in July 2022, posting a photo of her meditating and listing a litany of reasons for her detox. "After the loss of my mother i really struggled with depression followed by a Lyme relapse," Hadid wrote at the time, adding that it negatively impacted her immune system. "My phone addiction didn't help either," she continued, citing that the reduced screen time "has been a wonderful reset, time to break the habit of picking up my phone 50 times a day."

Fans were skeptical of Yolanda's supposed reasoning for her Instagram absence. In late October 2021 — just weeks after her last pre-detox post — Yolanda claimed daughter Gigi Hadid's baby daddy, Zayn Malik, physically struck her during an argument. Malik vehemently denied all allegations of assault, but as he tweeted, he chose to not publicly contest the claims "in an effort to protect that space for [Malik and Gigi's daughter, Khai]." Yolanda then going Insta-silent for nine months made followers suspect her of intentionally avoiding the backlash. As one fan wrote on her return post, "We didn't forget lmao."

Well, Yolanda has returned with further musings about the negative impact of social media, offering more thoughts on her screen addiction.