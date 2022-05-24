Tan France Confirms What We Suspected About Gigi Hadid As A Mom

Tan France is giving us an update on what Gigi Hadid is really like as a mom after Hadid welcomed her first child into the world with her former boyfriend and ex-One Direction singer Zayn Malik back in September 2020. "To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together," Malik tweeted of the birth, sharing a first glimpse at their baby girl in a black and white snap that showed her hand wrapped around his finger. Hadid shared a similar shot on Instagram, captioning it, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love."

Four months later, Hadid confirmed the name of her daughter when she updated her Instagram bio. The Victoria's Secret model, who kept her pregnancy very much underwraps, revealed the big news in low-key fashion, simply updating the first line of her profile to read, "Khai's mom." Cute!

Malik and Hadid have shared a select few snaps of their daughter on social media ever since, often opting for photos that don't show little Kai's face and instead opting for shots of her tiny hands or taken from the back. But now Hadid's close friend is giving us a peek inside the model's life as a mom — and it's oh so sweet.