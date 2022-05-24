Tan France Confirms What We Suspected About Gigi Hadid As A Mom
Tan France is giving us an update on what Gigi Hadid is really like as a mom after Hadid welcomed her first child into the world with her former boyfriend and ex-One Direction singer Zayn Malik back in September 2020. "To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together," Malik tweeted of the birth, sharing a first glimpse at their baby girl in a black and white snap that showed her hand wrapped around his finger. Hadid shared a similar shot on Instagram, captioning it, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love."
Four months later, Hadid confirmed the name of her daughter when she updated her Instagram bio. The Victoria's Secret model, who kept her pregnancy very much underwraps, revealed the big news in low-key fashion, simply updating the first line of her profile to read, "Khai's mom." Cute!
Malik and Hadid have shared a select few snaps of their daughter on social media ever since, often opting for photos that don't show little Kai's face and instead opting for shots of her tiny hands or taken from the back. But now Hadid's close friend is giving us a peek inside the model's life as a mom — and it's oh so sweet.
What Gigi Hadid is like as a mom
It sounds like having a supermodel mom is just as cool as it sounds. "Queer Eye"'s Tan France opened up about Gigi Hadid's mommy life to Us Weekly on May 16, calling her an "amazing mom" while revealing he got loads of parenting tips and tricks from her. "She was a mom before I was a parent, like, seven months before [my son was born]. And so, she was the first person that sent me a care package of all the things that my baby might need. It was so sweet," he shared. Hadid and France appeared to grow close while working on "The Next In Fashion" together, and it sounds like they get along super well. France gushed, "She's one of my closest friends. I love her so much." Adorbs!
France's admission came almost a year and a half after a source dished on how Hadid was doing as a new mom. "Motherhood has come to her with such ease. She is such a natural," an Entertainment Tonight source claimed in January 2021, adding Hadid's famous family were helping her navigate the big life change. "Gigi knows she is so lucky to have her family as a support system while experiencing this new chapter of her life," they said.
Hadid herself opened up about motherhood to Vogue in March 2021, revealing she opted not to hire a nanny as she shared she'd barely spent any time away from her little girl.