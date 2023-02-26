The Tragic Death Of Madonna's Oldest Brother, Anthony Ciccone

Anthony Ciccone — the oldest brother of singer Madonna — has died at the age of 66. Ciccone's brother-in-law, Joe Henry, took to Instagram on February 26 to announce the sad news. "My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening," wrote Henry. "Anthony was a complex character; and god knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can. But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on ... But trouble fades; and family remains— with hands reached across the table. Farewell, then, brother Anthony."

At this time, Ciccone's cause of death is unknown. However, as Henry's post suggests, Ciccone did not live an easy life, as he had a history of substance use issues and dealt with homelessness. Back in 2011, Ciccone lambasted his famous sister for not rescuing him from an extended bout of homelessness. "Madonna doesn't give a s**t if I'm dead or alive," Ciccone told the Daily Mail. "She lives in her own world. 'I never loved her in the first place, she never loved me. We never loved each other." Ciccone also spoke poorly of his father, claiming he'd be "happy if I died of hypothermia and then he would not have to worry about it anymore."

So far, Madonna has yet to speak out about Ciccone's tragic death. However, it's possible Madonna and her brother weren't on speaking terms.