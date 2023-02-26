Erika Jayne Offers Her Unfiltered Thoughts On Chrissy Teigen Joining RHOBH

TMZ caught up with Erika Jayne on February 26 and forced her to spill a little "RHOBH" tea. The reporter first asked Jayne to dish on how the cast was adjusting to filming without Lisa Rinna. "Well, it's okay. It's one of those things that we knew was going to happen, so everybody's a professional and life goes on," she said. "And I miss her, but she's a friend of mine, so I get to see her in real life," added Jayne." As for whether or not the show will be "good" without Rinna, she replied, "Well, I don't know, we've only had day one. But you know, Lisa brought a lot to the show, that's for sure."

Jayne also refused to confirm or deny that there were any new "RHOBH" cast members to look forward to. However, she had tons to say once the reporter brought up Chrissy Teigen's name as a possible contender. "Oh, Chrissy's fun, she's a big fan of the show," replied Jayne, though she didn't confirm whether or not official talks were happening. Jayne then urged Teigen to "have fun" should she be brought on, although she slyly walked back her support by saying, "Chrissy doesn't need this show ... Chrissy doesn't need to do this."

Jayne's comments came just one month after her "RHOBH" co-star Kyle Richards also voiced her vote of support for Teigen's possible participation on the show.