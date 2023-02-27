Keke Palmer And Boyfriend Darius Jackson Announce The Birth And Name Of Their Son
It's a boy! Congratulations are in order for Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson, who are embarking on a new and exciting chapter in their lives with the arrival of their first child.
It seems like it was just yesterday when Palmer surprised everyone with the announcement that she was pregnant — and on "Saturday Night Live," no less. In December 2022, during her "SNL" debut, the actor revealed that she had a little one on the way. "I'm especially glad to be here because there's some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I want to set the record straight," she said during her monologue, before opening her jacket to reveal a baby bump. "I am!"
In a January 31 episode of her podcast, "Baby, This is Keke Palmer," the "Nope" star also recounted the hilarious way she found out that she was pregnant. Apparently, it was Jackson who told her that she could be expecting. "Randomly, I was just feeling to myself, maybe I could be pregnant," she recalled, adding that she took a test but dismissed it altogether because it was negative. But it turns out that she just didn't wait long enough, with Jackson eventually finding the test in the trash with "a very thin, solid straight" line. Ten pregnancy tests later, the couple confirmed that they are indeed parents, and now, they announced that they've already brought home their new bundle of joy.
The couple named their son Leodis Andrellton Jackson
It's been a fun 48 hours for rookie parents Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson, who took to Instagram to announce that Palmer gave birth to a boy they named Leodis Andrellton Jackson. Palmer wrote that she was happy Leodis was born during Black History Month, so they made sure that their kid had a "name to match."
Along with adorable photos of Leodis, Palmer also shared how they've already started introducing good music to their baby by playing El Debarge in the car (presumably) going home and streaming Rolling Ray in the hospital room. Leodis' parents' got good taste!
The baby's arrival has been a long time coming for Palmer, who previously told Essence that she was excited about the fact that she'll get to look after someone else. "I love the idea that I don't have to be thinking about me, to just be focused on somebody else for a lot of time," she shared. "I'm so ready for him to take over my life."