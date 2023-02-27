Keke Palmer And Boyfriend Darius Jackson Announce The Birth And Name Of Their Son

It's a boy! Congratulations are in order for Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson, who are embarking on a new and exciting chapter in their lives with the arrival of their first child.

It seems like it was just yesterday when Palmer surprised everyone with the announcement that she was pregnant — and on "Saturday Night Live," no less. In December 2022, during her "SNL" debut, the actor revealed that she had a little one on the way. "I'm especially glad to be here because there's some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I want to set the record straight," she said during her monologue, before opening her jacket to reveal a baby bump. "I am!"

In a January 31 episode of her podcast, "Baby, This is Keke Palmer," the "Nope" star also recounted the hilarious way she found out that she was pregnant. Apparently, it was Jackson who told her that she could be expecting. "Randomly, I was just feeling to myself, maybe I could be pregnant," she recalled, adding that she took a test but dismissed it altogether because it was negative. But it turns out that she just didn't wait long enough, with Jackson eventually finding the test in the trash with "a very thin, solid straight" line. Ten pregnancy tests later, the couple confirmed that they are indeed parents, and now, they announced that they've already brought home their new bundle of joy.