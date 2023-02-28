Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Accused Of More Unnerving Charges Weeks After Wife Harassment Arrest

Ryan Edwards is a wanted man. The U.S. Sun reported that the "Teen Mom OG" alum has two new arrest warrants filed on February 23 after violating Mackenzie Edwards' order of protection against him and stalking her. Mackenzie filed an incident report with the Hamilton County sheriff that same day. In the harassment report which was filed on February 8, Mackenzie claimed that Ryan "punched holes in the walls and doors" while they were arguing, physically restrained her by the neck, and threw her. He also allegedly took a pocket knife to her back as if he was going to kill her in front of their two young children. In the document, Mackenzie stated that Ryan was still using heroin and asked that Ryan be removed from their home.

Ryan previously had a two-year restraining order filed against him by his ex-girlfriend and "Teen Mom" star Maci Bookout in 2018. Bookout claimed that Ryan had left voicemails threatening to take their son Bentley from her house. He also allegedly threatened to go over and hurt her if she didn't pick up his calls. At the time, Ryan agreed to the terms of the restraining order, which was that he keeps a distance of 100 feet away from Bookout, her husband Taylor McKinney, and their two children.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.