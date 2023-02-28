Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Accused Of More Unnerving Charges Weeks After Wife Harassment Arrest
The following article includes mentions of addiction and domestic violence.
"Teen Mom OG" star Ryan Edwards is in trouble with the law yet again. For years, Ryan has been battling addiction and was arrested in March 2017 after being found with heroin in his car. The following June, he was filmed driving with his now-wife, Mackenzie Edwards, to their wedding ceremony and seemed highly inebriated. Ryan kept falling asleep at the wheel and slurred his words during the ceremony. After the Season 6 episode aired, Ryan announced he had gone to rehab and completed the 30-day stint. However, he was again arrested twice in 2018 again for violating his probation. The following year, Ryan was arrested in Tennessee for heroin possession and theft. The heroin charges were from an outstanding warrant, while the arrest charges came after he left a bar without paying the bill.
Ryan landed himself in hot water yet again when he shared a picture of what appeared to be Mackenzie's bare chest and wrote in a now-deleted post, "If you guys have never seen a spineless slut this is one. They take your money sleep with anything that looks at them. But they must have a wife to [sic]. God what a joke. It's sad really." Mackenzie reported the incident to the police and filed an order of protection against Ryan and he was arrested the day after. Now, he is wanted by the cops again for continuing to harass Mackenzie.
Ryan Edwards has two warrants out against him
Ryan Edwards is a wanted man. The U.S. Sun reported that the "Teen Mom OG" alum has two new arrest warrants filed on February 23 after violating Mackenzie Edwards' order of protection against him and stalking her. Mackenzie filed an incident report with the Hamilton County sheriff that same day. In the harassment report which was filed on February 8, Mackenzie claimed that Ryan "punched holes in the walls and doors" while they were arguing, physically restrained her by the neck, and threw her. He also allegedly took a pocket knife to her back as if he was going to kill her in front of their two young children. In the document, Mackenzie stated that Ryan was still using heroin and asked that Ryan be removed from their home.
Ryan previously had a two-year restraining order filed against him by his ex-girlfriend and "Teen Mom" star Maci Bookout in 2018. Bookout claimed that Ryan had left voicemails threatening to take their son Bentley from her house. He also allegedly threatened to go over and hurt her if she didn't pick up his calls. At the time, Ryan agreed to the terms of the restraining order, which was that he keeps a distance of 100 feet away from Bookout, her husband Taylor McKinney, and their two children.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.