Mod Sun Vows To Keep His Chin Up After Avril Lavigne Split

So much for their happy ending. After two years together, pop-punkers Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun recently split, calling off a 10-month engagement. With an inside source telling People that the ex-couple were on the rocks "for the past two months," a spokesperson for Mod Sun initially denied the break-up. Telling E! News on February 21 that the rockers "were together and engaged as of three days ago," the rep insisted the rumors would be "news" to Mod. That same day, however, Lavigne's rep confirmed the split to the media.

Lavigne and Mod Sun's romance began after the two collaborated on his aptly titled single, "Flames," in 2021. Heating up their romance the next month, Mod Sun popped the question in Paris in April 2022. The "Girlfriend" singer raved to People at the time that "it was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for," with it all going down on a boat à la Seine (complete with a violin player). As Mod Sun told E! News earlier in February, "I have found such a partner in this world to go through the chaos that life gives you," calling Lavigne, "a real grown woman" who makes him "a better person."

While Lavigne hasn't publicly addressed the breakup, Mod wasn't afraid to get in his feelings about it in a recent Instagram post.