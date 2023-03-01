Melissa Gorga Denies Feud With Kyle Richards Over Her Ozempic Comments

Melissa Gorga, star of the "Real Housewives of New Jersey," has denied rumors of a feud with "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" OG Kyle Richards. It all started with Gorga's remarks about a new drug that has recently gone viral: Ozempic. While originally created to treat patients with type 2 diabetes, the injection has gained popularity in Hollywood circles for weight loss. During a January 26 appearance on the radio show "Jeff Lewis Live," Gorga speculated that Richards might be using Ozempic to achieve her body. "I'm not gonna lie, when I first saw her, I was like, 'Ooh, she's taking that stuff,'" Gorga stated on the show. "And then, when [she denied it], I'm like, 'Oh, OK, maybe not.' You know, I don't know. I didn't even text her and ask her."

The "RHOBH" star must have heard the comments made by her fellow Housewife franchisee as she put Gorga on blast when responding to a fan's Instagram comment suggesting she was lying about taking Ozempic. "This is not true," Richards wrote back. "MY fellow Housewives never said such a thing. Another Housewife from a different franchise, aka Melissa, stated she assumed I was, but then texted an apology to me."

Amidst this online battle, Gorga took to her own social media to clear the air between her and the queen of "RHOBH."