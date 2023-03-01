We Finally Have Answers About Hoda Kotb's Mysterious Today Show Absence
Hoda Kotb has been absent from "Today" for over a week, and concern about what might be going on in her personal life is growing. The last time viewers saw Kotb on their television screens was on February 20, but the show was pre-taped, according to Page Six. Kotb, who began her career with NBC in 1998, has been a staple on Today since she was hired to host the fourth hour of the program alongside Kathie Lee Gifford in 2008. And while the anchors have certainly taken time off over the years, their vacations are usually announced, and their absence is explained.
Kotb has been active on social media since her apparent sabbatical from the show, but her Instagram account hasn't really set anyone's concerns at ease. On February 26, she uploaded a quote to Instagram that read, "Sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts." The very next day, a quote that read, "choose hope," popped up on her Instagram feed. On March 1, new information about Kotb's absence from "Today" suggests her cryptic Instagram posts hold greater meaning, as many have suspected.
Hoda Kotb is dealing with a 'family health issue'
On March 1, Hoda Kotb's colleagues revealed that she has been dealing with a "family health issue." During the 7:30 a.m. hour, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones stepped in for Kotb and her co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie, who tested positive for Covid-19 on February 28. Melvin kicked off the morning by addressing the absence of both anchors. "We mentioned that Savannah and Hoda are both off. Savannah, she's home after a positive COVID test yesterday. We are wishing our friend a speeding recovery," he explained. "And as for Hoda, we know a lot of you have been wondering how she's doing. We can tell you that Hoda's okay. She's got a family health matter that she's been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back at the desk real, real soon."
No further details about Kotb's "family health issue" were revealed, and the anchor hasn't shared any additional information regarding the situation as of yet. Kotb is the mother of two adopted daughters, Haley and Hope. She is also very close to her mother, Sameha. "I think everyone needs an 'always.' Someone who you look up and you say, 'No matter where I am, no matter what I'm going through, no matter what I'm doing, I'll look up, and there they'll be,'" she told Today in 2016 of her mother's presence. Here's hoping for a positive outcome for Kotb and her family.