We Finally Have Answers About Hoda Kotb's Mysterious Today Show Absence

On March 1, Hoda Kotb's colleagues revealed that she has been dealing with a "family health issue." During the 7:30 a.m. hour, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones stepped in for Kotb and her co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie, who tested positive for Covid-19 on February 28. Melvin kicked off the morning by addressing the absence of both anchors. "We mentioned that Savannah and Hoda are both off. Savannah, she's home after a positive COVID test yesterday. We are wishing our friend a speeding recovery," he explained. "And as for Hoda, we know a lot of you have been wondering how she's doing. We can tell you that Hoda's okay. She's got a family health matter that she's been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back at the desk real, real soon."

No further details about Kotb's "family health issue" were revealed, and the anchor hasn't shared any additional information regarding the situation as of yet. Kotb is the mother of two adopted daughters, Haley and Hope. She is also very close to her mother, Sameha. "I think everyone needs an 'always.' Someone who you look up and you say, 'No matter where I am, no matter what I'm going through, no matter what I'm doing, I'll look up, and there they'll be,'" she told Today in 2016 of her mother's presence. Here's hoping for a positive outcome for Kotb and her family.