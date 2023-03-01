Alec Baldwin Slapped With Brand New Lawsuit From Traumatized Rust Crew Members

Back in October 2021, actor Alec Baldwin shot a prop gun on the set of the film "Rust," killing one crew member and injuring another, according to NBC News. Director Joel Souza was injured and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when a projectile was launched from the gun, which Baldwin believed was a prop gun that was safe to use. "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," Baldwin told ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos in December 2021. "I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger, never," he added.

In January, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed documents that effectively saw Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter, the Associated Press reported. In the time since the charges have been downgraded by the prosecution; they removed a firearm enhancement that could have sent Baldwin to prison for five years if he was convicted. Baldwin is now facing a maximum of 18 months behind bars if he's convicted in the case. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. And, as the trial looms, it appears as though Baldwin's legal issues surrounding the incident are starting to stack up.