Morgan Evans One-Ups Ex Kelsea Ballerini With Divorce Song Docuseries

In August 2022, it was announced that country singers Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans were going their separate ways after almost five years of marriage. "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold," she wrote in her Instagram story at the time. "This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."

And on Valentine's Day 2023, the "hole in the bottle" singer decided to release her new EP called "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat." She also put the six songs into a short film where fans could see how the divorce unfolded through her eyes.

After the release of Ballerini's EP, Evans took to Instagram to share his thoughts and feelings about it. "It's really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren't reality and that leave out what really happened," he wrote. He also mentioned that while he prefers to keep the details of the divorce private, he understood that his ex-wife needed to do what she needed to do to heal. And now, Evans is opening up a little bit more about the divorce with his own creative project.