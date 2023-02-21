Kelsea Ballerini Takes Ex-Husband Morgan Evans Shade To New Heights

Kelsea Ballerini was just getting started when she released her surprise EP, "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat" on Valentine's Day. The six-track EP shared the heartbreaking details of her marriage slowly falling apart. As many may know, Ballerini filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Morgan Evans, in August 2022, per US Weekly.

The divorce took its toll on both parties as they had shared nearly 6 years of their life together. Ballerini had to look at that period of her life as a transition to a more joyous time to come, per CBS News. She said, "This is not just a heavy time in my life. This is also a celebratory time in my life. I don't want to shade that, 'cause that's important to feel." Initially, the couple seemed to be going about the divorce mutually and respectively. This changed when Evans performed an unreleased song about how he never expected Ballerini to divorce him, per US Weekly. The track painted him as a victim in the situation, and many people believed Ballerini truly blindsided her ex-husband.

But, Ballerini did what she knows best: she expressed her feelings through music. The EP detailed a very different side of how the marriage fell apart and showed their relationship was rocky long before Ballerini decided to file for divorce. And it seems like "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat" was just the beginning. The country singer is revealing more intimate details about her marriage and her ex-husband.