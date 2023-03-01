Travis Scott Lands In Hot Water With Police After Nightclub Chaos

Travis Scott's legal issues keep piling up. In November 2021, the rapper became embroiled in the Astroworld Festival disaster after 10 people died as a result of a massive crowd surge. Following the deadly concert, thousands of legal claims were filed against Live Nation and Scott by the alleged victims. The venue organizers and the "Wake Up" rapper were accused of negligence and not providing enough safety protocols for the 50,000 attendees.

In October 2022, Scott settled his first lawsuit with the family of one of the Astroworld victims, Axel Acosta, per BBC. According to the case, the 21-year-old was "crushed by the incited, unruly and out of control crowd." Scott has a history of provoking crowds and was arrested in 2017 for encouraging concertgoers to rush the stage. The rapper was slapped with misdemeanor charges for disorderly conduct, inciting a riot, and endangering the welfare of a minor. In 2019, he was hit with a lawsuit after a concertgoer claimed he incited the crowd, leading to a stampede that left her with serious injuries. It seems that Scott can't keep himself out of trouble with the law, and he's now wanted by the police for yet another alleged infraction.