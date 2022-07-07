Travis Scott's Latest Gesture Totally Backfired With An Astroworld Victim's Family

Travis Scott is trying to save his reputation and career after the Astroworld tragedy. In 2021, around 50,000 people attended Scott's festival in Houston. The excited crowd surged toward the stage, creating mass panic and conditions that were ripe for suffocation and injury. According to a court filing obtained by NBC News, nearly 2,400 people required medical treatment and 10 people died.

As the rapper makes his return to live performances, he's made a concerted effort to improve safety. In March, he announced a new safety initiative, Project HEAL, on his Instagram. He wrote that the project will "take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be."

Scott also stopped his most recent performance at Coney Island on July 4 when fans were climbing his stage equipment. In a video obtained by TMZ, Scott can be heard saying, "We need y'all to get down. Is everybody okay?" While this could be seen as signs of improvement, it reopened a wound for some victims who feel it's too little, too late.