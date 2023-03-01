Ed Sheeran Touches On Wife's Past Tumor Diagnosis In Album Announcement

Ed Sheeran fans got some big news on March 1 when the singer-songwriter announced that he would be releasing a new album called "–" (pronounced subtract). His last studio album, "=," was released in October 2021. Fans have been waiting patiently for new music — but this time, things might sound a little different. In a handwritten letter Sheeran shared on Twitter, he said, "I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be. Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art." He went on to explain that writing music has been like therapy to him and he really ended up pouring his soul into this new album, which will feature lyrics spawned from his "deepest, darkest thoughts."

As part of his album announcement, Sheeran opened up about a health issue that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, was diagnosed with while she was pregnant with the couple's second child.