Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans With Exciting Life Update

Is it just us, or is there something about Ed Sheeran that just makes you want to give him a big hug? The singer has become known for his signature red locks and smooth vocals, and he's been blessed with plenty of success, churning out countless hits like "Perfect" and "Shape of You." Aside from his music career, Sheeran also seems to have a great life at home. According to Us Weekly, the singer reconnected with his childhood friend, Cherry Seaborn, in 2015, all thanks to a mutual friend who brought them back together in New York City. Sheeran announced his engagement in 2018, and they walked down the aisle in 2019.

Sheeran has tried to keep his relationship under wraps as much as possible, but he made rare comments about his funny proposal during an interview with "Skavlan." He explained, ​​"Cherry's parents never married. They're now married, but they were together for 30 years. So she hasn't grown up thinking that marriage is important." The singer added that when he got down on one knee, Seaborn took a long pause and asked if he was joking. "That was the most human that I've ever felt, because it was like, in my career, sometimes you find I'll be like, 'Can I do this?' And people will just be like, 'Yeah.' You kind of get to a certain point where it just becomes normal."

Luckily, she said yes, and the pair has been building a family that just grew a bit larger.