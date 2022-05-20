Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans With Exciting Life Update
Is it just us, or is there something about Ed Sheeran that just makes you want to give him a big hug? The singer has become known for his signature red locks and smooth vocals, and he's been blessed with plenty of success, churning out countless hits like "Perfect" and "Shape of You." Aside from his music career, Sheeran also seems to have a great life at home. According to Us Weekly, the singer reconnected with his childhood friend, Cherry Seaborn, in 2015, all thanks to a mutual friend who brought them back together in New York City. Sheeran announced his engagement in 2018, and they walked down the aisle in 2019.
Sheeran has tried to keep his relationship under wraps as much as possible, but he made rare comments about his funny proposal during an interview with "Skavlan." He explained, "Cherry's parents never married. They're now married, but they were together for 30 years. So she hasn't grown up thinking that marriage is important." The singer added that when he got down on one knee, Seaborn took a long pause and asked if he was joking. "That was the most human that I've ever felt, because it was like, in my career, sometimes you find I'll be like, 'Can I do this?' And people will just be like, 'Yeah.' You kind of get to a certain point where it just becomes normal."
Luckily, she said yes, and the pair has been building a family that just grew a bit larger.
Ed Sheeran welcomes baby number two
Ed Sheeran is a dad times two! The normally private singer took to his Instagram page to share some exciting news with his 38.4 million followers. He posted an image of what appeared to be a hospital bassinet lined with a brown woven blanket. On top of the blanket sat the tiniest pair of white socks. The singer accompanied the super adorable photo with some excellent news. "Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl," he wrote. "We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4."
Most fans took to the comments section to wish Sheeran well, while others expressed their surprise, seeing as most didn't even know that the singer had a baby on the way. "Yayyyyy!!!! Another girl like you wanted," one follower commented on the post. "Wow! Congratulations Ed and Cherry! So happy you have been blessed with another child!" a second Instagram user exclaimed. "AAAAAAAAAAAAAAA I CAN'T BELIEVE!!!!" one more added.
Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, are already proud parents to Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. The singing sensation has made no secret that fatherhood has been great to him, and he loves playing the role of a doting dad. In an interview with Sirius XM Hits 1 (via E! News), the singer gushed over being a pop. "It is the best thing that's ever happened to me," he said. The star added that it's a "rollercoaster of emotions," but he loves it.