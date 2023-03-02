Madonna Cozies Up To Summer House's Josh Popper
It looks like Madonna may have found a brand new love interest. The iconic singer-songwriter previously dated dancer Ahlamalik Williams for three years prior to their breakup in April 2022, per The Sun. A source revealed to the news outlet that there wasn't bad blood between the exes, but they'd simply been moving in contrasting directions. "Things have been on and off with Ahlamalik for a while. There's a lot of love but for now they have decided to separate," the source said. "They are still on good terms and there are no hard feelings but they are at different places with their lives."
Following this split, Madonna seemingly addressed the situation with a meaningful quote shared on her Instagram Story, Hello! reported. "Karma said: when somebody in your life is not right for you... God will continuously use them to hurt you until you become strong enough to let them go," the post read. Madonna went on to date model Andrew Darnell for a time, but Page Six wrote in February 2023 that the two had gone their separate ways after five months of dating. Now, Madonna has been spotted with a new potential beau.
Madonna and Josh Popper are reportedly dating
Love might be brewing between Madonna and Josh Popper. This news comes after Popper, who is a boxing coach, shared a photo of himself and Madonna alongside friends via Instagram on February 12. In the post, the two posed by a boxing ring at Gleason's Gym after Popper participated in a fight. "Another W for the books ‼️I wanna thank my coaches, my team, and my Bredwinners family for pushing me to be my best in and out of the ring. I got some good people by my side," Popper wrote.
According to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail for a March 1 article, 29-year-old Popper has been coaching one of Madonna's kids at Bredwinners gym, which is a location that was founded by Popper. Aside from his boxing pursuits, Popper is known for his appearance on a recent episode of "Summer House," which is a Bravo series displaying the lives of nine friends as they stay together in an East Coast beach house. There is a 35-year age difference between Madonna and Popper, but this likely wouldn't stop romance from blooming. When she was asked about her history of dating younger men on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2015, Madonna questioned why the public is very interested in the subject. "Why is everyone so obsessed? Age is a number," she said.