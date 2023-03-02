Madonna Cozies Up To Summer House's Josh Popper

It looks like Madonna may have found a brand new love interest. The iconic singer-songwriter previously dated dancer Ahlamalik Williams for three years prior to their breakup in April 2022, per The Sun. A source revealed to the news outlet that there wasn't bad blood between the exes, but they'd simply been moving in contrasting directions. "Things have been on and off with Ahlamalik for a while. There's a lot of love but for now they have decided to separate," the source said. "They are still on good terms and there are no hard feelings but they are at different places with their lives."

Following this split, Madonna seemingly addressed the situation with a meaningful quote shared on her Instagram Story, Hello! reported. "Karma said: when somebody in your life is not right for you... God will continuously use them to hurt you until you become strong enough to let them go," the post read. Madonna went on to date model Andrew Darnell for a time, but Page Six wrote in February 2023 that the two had gone their separate ways after five months of dating. Now, Madonna has been spotted with a new potential beau.