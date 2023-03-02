RHOM Star Lisa Hochstein Is Dating Amid Divorce (& Her New Man Is Nothing Like Lenny)

Divorce isn't exactly rare on "The Real Housewives." In fact, most of the women who land a spot on the series are either divorced or end up divorcing before their time on the show ends. However, if you thought the 2022 Miami reboot would change things, you would be very wrong. Breakout star Lisa Hochstein and her husband of nearly 15 years, plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein, announced their divorce in May 2022.

A divorce is not exactly news in the world of "Real Housewives," but the Hochsteins' was particularly messy. There were rumors that Lisa was ready to pull the plug after catching Lenny having an affair with a model named Katharina Mazepa. Lenny adamantly denied that he had done anything wrong. "It is true that I am seeing Katharina, but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced," he told Us Weekly. Things escalated to the point that Mazepa became involved in the couple's legal proceedings and asked a Miami judge for a restraining order against Lisa, per Page Six. She claimed that Lisa had made several anonymous Instagram accounts to keep tabs on her new relationship. However, the judge didn't find any evidence to support her, and the case was dismissed.

Whatever the truth is, Lisa is likely happy to put some distance between her ex-husband and his much younger model girlfriend. She has a new lease on life and a great new boyfriend — who couldn't be more different from Lenny.