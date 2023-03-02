The View Co-Hosts Pick Clear Side In Selena Gomez And Hailey Bieber Drama

Unexpectedly, with chilly February winds blew in a gusto of fresh Selena Gomez-and-Hailey Bieber drama. After seemingly squashing past rumors of a feud via a now-famous photo-op last fall, the two appeared to reignite it last month via an online back-and-forth. Bieber kicked it all off with a TikTok vid of her, Kendall Jenner, and Justine Skye lip-syncing to an audio saying, "And I'm not saying she deserved it, but I'm saying God's timing is always right." Fans quickly noted that Bieber posted the now-deleted video while Gomez was in the news for addressing body-shaming trolls on TikTok. Bieber, underneath a resurfaced clip of her TikTok, denied that the video was "directed at anyone."

Fans kept going down the rabbit hole, however, finding more supposed evidence of a feud between the Golden Globe-nominated actor and the Rhode founder. A close friend of Bieber's, Kylie Jenner entered the chat just after she lost the title of Instagram's most-followed woman to Gomez in late February. After Gomez casually mentioned in another TikTok that she had accidentally over-laminated her eyebrows, Jenner posted two Instagram Stories — one, a close-up of her brows with "this was an accident?" written over them, and the other, a screenshot of her and Bieber Facetiming, zooming in on their eyebrows.

Many called out Bieber and friends for their supposedly "mean girl" behavior, accusing them online of envy. And we all know ... it wouldn't be a girl fight without "The View" hosts chiming in with their takes.