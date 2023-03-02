The Tragic Death Of Grammy-Winning Saxophonist Wayne Shorter

Wayne Shorter — a widely lauded saxophonist — has died at the age of 89, per Rolling Stone. Shorter's representatives announced the sad news via a statement. "Visionary composer, saxophonist, visual artist, devout Buddhist, devoted husband, father, and grandfather Wayne Shorter has passed away at age 89, departing the earth as we know it and embarking on a new journey as part of his extraordinary life," read the statement. "Shorter was surrounded by his loving family in Los Angeles at the time of his transition."

So far, Shorter's family has yet to speak out about the tragic news. However, Herbie Hancock — Shorter's friend and fellow musician — posted an especially solemn tribute about the late star on Twitter. "Wayne Shorter, my best friend, left us with courage in his heart, love, and compassion for all, and a seeking spirit for the eternal future," tweeted Hancock. The musician also praised Shorter for his masterful skills "as a saxophonist, composer, orchestrator, and recently, composer of the masterful opera "...Iphigenia." He added, "I miss being around him and his special Wayne-isms but I carry his spirit within my heart."

Unfortunately, Shorter has joined the ever-growing list of celebs who have passed away in 2023. However, Shorter's musical legacy, which includes frequent collaborations with Miles Davis and a host of other pioneering jazz musicians from the '50s onward, will live on forever and always.