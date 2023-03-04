Joy Behar Blasts 'Corrupt' King Charles Over Harry And Meghan Eviction

Since March 2, various media personalities and news outlets have shared their thoughts on King Charles III evicting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage, including the ladies of "The View." During a recent episode, Joy Behar called King Charles "petty" and "corrupt" for throwing the Sussexes out and moving in his brother, Prince Andrew. While the comedian's co-hosts shared similar sentiments, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines agreed that eviction wasn't too surprising. "It is petty and cringy of King Charles," Griffin said. "[But] you can't just do 300 pages of everything you were wronged by your family — I guess you can — but then to expect to peacefully live on the family property?"

Haines added, "I think it's petty, I don't think it's great. But they left, let them keep their dumb cottage." Before they were asked to "vacate" their home, which was gifted to them by the late Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had $2.4 million worth of renovations done on the property in 2019. While the couple faced backlash for using the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant, the Sussexes announced that they'd repaid the fees in September 2020. "This contribution, as originally offered by Prince Harry, has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen and will remain the UK residence of the Duke and his family," the couple's spokesperson revealed in a statement.