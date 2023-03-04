Aaron Carter's Mom Jane Carter Has Lingering Questions About His Tragic Death
This article contains reference to drug use.
Aaron Carter's mom, Jane Carter, is revealing some of her suspicions four months after his tragic death. The singer, best known for songs such as "That's How I Beat Shaq" and his cover of The Strangeloves' "I Want Candy," was found dead in a bathtub at his California home back in November 2022, leaving fans and loved ones devastated. "My fiancé Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it's going to be a journey to raise a son without a father," his fiancée, Melanie Martin, said in a statement to TMZ. "Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly."
Though an official cause of death is yet to be determined, new details about the singer's death has continued to surface. For instance, the Los Angeles Times reported that authorities found undisclosed medications and compressed air throughout his residence. Speaking to ET, Gary Madatyan, Aaron's longtime friend, also confirmed that the singer had cans of aerosol in his home at the time of death and had been using the inhalant. A death certificate obtained by TMZ also revealed that Aaron was cremated, with his twin sister Angel Carter taking custody of his ashes.
But while officials have ruled out foul play in Aaron's death, his mother Jane has come out to say otherwise.
Jane Carter expressed concerns about the handling of Aaron's death
During an appearance on "TMZ Live," Jane Carter opened up to hosts Charles Latibeaudiere and Harvey Levin about her suspicions surrounding Aaron Carter's death. In her comments, Jane explained that despite claims of a welfare check on the night he died, "there was obviously not a welfare check" conducted by the Lancaster Police Department. "The lady Betty, who was the housekeeper, said he was fine and nobody actually really checked on Aaron," she explained.
Jane also shared concerns over the cops' treatment of Aaron's case, faulting them for their decision to treat the death as a perceived case of accidental overdose and not a homicide. "There was never any kind of homicide investigation, which there should have been. That house should have been closed off, people were dropping through ... I think it's wrong," she said of the aftermath of her son's death.
Additionally, Jane noted that "Isn't that interesting that Betty was just let go and nobody knows where she is now? She was never interviewed." And despite Aaron's difficult past with substance abuse, Jane is suggesting that the singer's death remains largely suspicious. "I know he was an addict ... [but] do think that Aaron did not want to die. He had no intention of dying and I don't think he would do that much of that aerosol." These latest comments come only a few days after Jane revealed in a Facebook post that her son had been receiving death threats before his passing.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).