Aaron Carter's Mom Jane Carter Has Lingering Questions About His Tragic Death

This article contains reference to drug use.

Aaron Carter's mom, Jane Carter, is revealing some of her suspicions four months after his tragic death. The singer, best known for songs such as "That's How I Beat Shaq" and his cover of The Strangeloves' "I Want Candy," was found dead in a bathtub at his California home back in November 2022, leaving fans and loved ones devastated. "My fiancé Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it's going to be a journey to raise a son without a father," his fiancée, Melanie Martin, said in a statement to TMZ. "Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly."

Though an official cause of death is yet to be determined, new details about the singer's death has continued to surface. For instance, the Los Angeles Times reported that authorities found undisclosed medications and compressed air throughout his residence. Speaking to ET, Gary Madatyan, Aaron's longtime friend, also confirmed that the singer had cans of aerosol in his home at the time of death and had been using the inhalant. A death certificate obtained by TMZ also revealed that Aaron was cremated, with his twin sister Angel Carter taking custody of his ashes.

But while officials have ruled out foul play in Aaron's death, his mother Jane has come out to say otherwise.