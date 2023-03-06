Chaka Khan Apologizes After Roasting Mariah Carey, Adele, Mary J. Blige, And More

In January 2023, Rolling Stone released its "200 Greatest Singers of All Time" list, featuring many of the industry's greatest artists, including Michael Jackson, Elton John, and even reggae king Bob Marley. The ladies were not left out, with stars like Diana Ross, Rihanna, and Whitney Houston also making their way to the list. But while music fans around the world largely agree that most of these artists deserved a spot on the list, some of the rankings have since been questioned.

For Instance, iconic singer Chaka Khan was not particularly pleased to have ranked No. 29, ahead of singers Aaliyah and Etta James, but behind Mary J. Blige, Adele, and Mariah Carey. "These people don't quantify or validate me in any way," Khan said of the list during an appearance on Los Angeles Magazine's podcast "The Originals." When asked for her opinion on Mariah Carey's No. 5 spot, Khan said, "That must be payola or some s**t like that." The "Through the Fire" singer apparently felt no better about Blige's No. 25 placement. "They are blind as a motherf***ing bat," she said in response."They need hearing aids... These must be the children of Helen Keller." Adele, who ranked No. 8, also wasn't left out of the shady mix as Khan simply said, "Okay, I quit," upon hearing the British singer's placement.

However, following backlash and outrage from fans, the singer is getting off her high horse and apologizing to all parties involved.