Chaka Khan Apologizes After Roasting Mariah Carey, Adele, Mary J. Blige, And More
In January 2023, Rolling Stone released its "200 Greatest Singers of All Time" list, featuring many of the industry's greatest artists, including Michael Jackson, Elton John, and even reggae king Bob Marley. The ladies were not left out, with stars like Diana Ross, Rihanna, and Whitney Houston also making their way to the list. But while music fans around the world largely agree that most of these artists deserved a spot on the list, some of the rankings have since been questioned.
For Instance, iconic singer Chaka Khan was not particularly pleased to have ranked No. 29, ahead of singers Aaliyah and Etta James, but behind Mary J. Blige, Adele, and Mariah Carey. "These people don't quantify or validate me in any way," Khan said of the list during an appearance on Los Angeles Magazine's podcast "The Originals." When asked for her opinion on Mariah Carey's No. 5 spot, Khan said, "That must be payola or some s**t like that." The "Through the Fire" singer apparently felt no better about Blige's No. 25 placement. "They are blind as a motherf***ing bat," she said in response."They need hearing aids... These must be the children of Helen Keller." Adele, who ranked No. 8, also wasn't left out of the shady mix as Khan simply said, "Okay, I quit," upon hearing the British singer's placement.
However, following backlash and outrage from fans, the singer is getting off her high horse and apologizing to all parties involved.
Chaka Khan says there should be no competition
All is fair in music and rankings — or so Chaka Khan now believes. Taking to Instagram on March 5, the "Ain't Nobody" singer shared a post, apologizing for her previous shady comments, which were directed at some of the other artists who ranked ahead of her on Rolling Stone's Greatest Singers of All Time list. "Recently, I was asked about a list of the 'greatest singers of all time' and instead of questioning the need for such a list, I was pitted against other artists and I took the bait," she wrote.
In the apology, Khan criticized the constant attempts to categorize and rank artists, noting that instead of turning it into a competition, the ability to make music should be seen as a gift. "It was not my intention to cause pain or upset anyone. To anyone that felt this way, I sincerely apologize," she added. Khan also extended gratitude to her fans for their continuous love and support through the years.
Seemingly reiterating the need to bring artists together and not divide them, the singer announced she's starting a foundation directed at empowering artists. "Empowering all artists is most important because we truly are the architects of change...and change begins within the heart," she concluded. After all, as Khan sings in her song "Woman Like Me," we must "lift her up, don't tear down" — and that sounds exactly like what she plans to do in the aftermath of her rash reaction.