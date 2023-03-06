Hayden Panettiere Holds Back Tears Over Brother Jansen In First Interview After His Tragic Death

Hayden Panettiere's younger brother Jansen Panettiere died in February, according to TMZ. Jansen was found dead in his apartment in New York City after his friends became worried for him when he missed a meeting. The Panettiere family released a statement to ABC News shortly after the news was reported. "Jansen's heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit. His charisma, warmth, compassion for others and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered," the statement read.

In their statement, Jansen's family also revealed that he died from cardiomegaly coupled with aortic valve complications. Jansen and Hayden were extremely close and spent a great deal of time together over the years, whether hanging out at home or traveling the world. Their most recent Instagram photo together was uploaded in January, on Jansen's Instagram account. "Not the first haircut she's tried to give me," Jansen captioned the post. On March 6, Hayden made her first public appearance since her brother's death and she got emotional while talking about him.