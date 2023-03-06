Sophia Grace Welcomes First Baby (& Ellen DeGeneres Already Proclaims His Nickname)
In 2011, Sophia Grace Brownlee and her cousin Rosie McClelland rose to fame after their cover of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" went viral. Dubbed Sophia Grace and Rosie, Brownlee famously belted out smooth vocals for her age, while McClelland often danced and mimed along. Their covers became so popular that Ellen DeGeneres frequently showcased them on her talk show. Once, Nicki Minaj herself surprised the duo and performed a special rendition of "Super Bass." In recent years, Brownlee and McClelland have forged their own paths. For Brownlee's part, her most recent single, "Little Things," came out in 2022.
Brownlee has also established a successful YouTube channel, where she posts her music, wardrobe hauls, makeup tutorials, and vlogs. However, she treated her YouTube audience to a sweet surprise when she announced her pregnancy in November 2022. "So, as you can see from today's video, it is a little bit different to my usual videos ... because I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant," Brownlee revealed in a video aptly titled, "I'm Pregnant." Shortly after her announcement, Brownlee received criticism over her young pregnancy, though it didn't dim her excitement. Brownlee regularly updated her fans on her pregnancy journey until she announced, on March 5, that she'd given birth.
Brownlee's comments section is now littered with sweet congratulatory messages. However, Ellen DeGeneres' message is especially fitting.
Ellen DeGeneres gives Sophia Grace's newborn a cool nickname
Sophia Grace Brownlee took to her Instagram account to announce the birth of her child. Brownlee posted a black and white photo of her and her baby's hands. She captioned the photo with the baby's birthday — February 26. And while Brownlee hasn't yet revealed the baby's face, we do know she had a boy. The singer revealed this news on YouTube back in November 2022. "So, as you guys can see from the last few clips, I am having a boy," Brownlee shared with her 3.5 million subscribers.
Since announcing her baby's arrival, Brownlee's peers and supporters have showered her with kind messages. However, Ellen DeGeneres' sticks out above the rest. The comedian wrote, "Welcome to the world, Nicki Minaj the 3rd." DeGeneres' comment, which is obviously a sweet nod to Brownlee's earlier musical influences, has already racked up more than 8,000 likes. Brownlee's cousin, Rosie McClelland, also showed her support. "I love him so much already," she wrote, alongside a blue heart emoji. Shortly after Brownlee announced her pregnancy, McClelland took to Instagram to celebrate her cousin's big news. "This photo was the moment Sophia told me she was pregnant (as you can see I am crying) Congratulations to my beautiful cousin Sophia on the news of your pregnancy!" she wrote.