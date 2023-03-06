Sophia Grace Welcomes First Baby (& Ellen DeGeneres Already Proclaims His Nickname)

In 2011, Sophia Grace Brownlee and her cousin Rosie McClelland rose to fame after their cover of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" went viral. Dubbed Sophia Grace and Rosie, Brownlee famously belted out smooth vocals for her age, while McClelland often danced and mimed along. Their covers became so popular that Ellen DeGeneres frequently showcased them on her talk show. Once, Nicki Minaj herself surprised the duo and performed a special rendition of "Super Bass." In recent years, Brownlee and McClelland have forged their own paths. For Brownlee's part, her most recent single, "Little Things," came out in 2022.

Brownlee has also established a successful YouTube channel, where she posts her music, wardrobe hauls, makeup tutorials, and vlogs. However, she treated her YouTube audience to a sweet surprise when she announced her pregnancy in November 2022. "So, as you can see from today's video, it is a little bit different to my usual videos ... because I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant," Brownlee revealed in a video aptly titled, "I'm Pregnant." Shortly after her announcement, Brownlee received criticism over her young pregnancy, though it didn't dim her excitement. Brownlee regularly updated her fans on her pregnancy journey until she announced, on March 5, that she'd given birth.

Brownlee's comments section is now littered with sweet congratulatory messages. However, Ellen DeGeneres' message is especially fitting.