Whatever Happened To Alex Murrel From Laguna Beach?

"Laguna Beach" first aired in 2004 on MTV and almost a decade later, the reality show still remains a fan favorite. Alex Murrel entered the cast in Season 2 and immediately struck up a rivalry with fellow castmate Jessica Smith, who was dating bad boy Jason Wahler at the time. However, Murrel had her sights on him as well and asked him to the Winter Formal Dance, much to Smith's annoyance.

Although Kristin Cavallari was the breakout star of the show, much of Season 2 focused on the messy relationship between Smith and Wahler. After they broke up, he moved on with Murrel, but she later revealed that the love triangle was manipulated by production. "It was very contrived. They knew that there was a storyline and they built upon those and timelines were split and cut apart. Because it was shot like a soap opera pretty much, it was hard for viewers to, like, understand if it was reality or real," Murrel told Us Weekly. The cast of "Laguna Beach" has since moved on from their high school drama (real or not), and Murrel is now living her best life off-camera.