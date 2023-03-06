Whatever Happened To Alex Murrel From Laguna Beach?
"Laguna Beach" first aired in 2004 on MTV and almost a decade later, the reality show still remains a fan favorite. Alex Murrel entered the cast in Season 2 and immediately struck up a rivalry with fellow castmate Jessica Smith, who was dating bad boy Jason Wahler at the time. However, Murrel had her sights on him as well and asked him to the Winter Formal Dance, much to Smith's annoyance.
Although Kristin Cavallari was the breakout star of the show, much of Season 2 focused on the messy relationship between Smith and Wahler. After they broke up, he moved on with Murrel, but she later revealed that the love triangle was manipulated by production. "It was very contrived. They knew that there was a storyline and they built upon those and timelines were split and cut apart. Because it was shot like a soap opera pretty much, it was hard for viewers to, like, understand if it was reality or real," Murrel told Us Weekly. The cast of "Laguna Beach" has since moved on from their high school drama (real or not), and Murrel is now living her best life off-camera.
Alex Murrel is married with three kids
Alex Murrel's short-lived relationship with Jason Wahler didn't pan out, but she ended up with the man of her dreams. On October 25, 2014, she married Kyle Mark Johnson at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu. "The best day of my life #herecomethejohnsons," she shared on Instagram. Murrel's "Laguna Beach" castmates Taylor Cole, Morgan Souders, and Alex Hooser were also in attendance and served as her bridesmaids. Hooser, who now goes by Lauren Olsen, shared a pic of the women partying it up and wrote, "Had the most wonderful time this weekend being apart of my best friends wedding! I love you @alexmurrel congrats to you and @kylemarkjohnson #herecomethejohnsons."
In 2016, Murrel gave birth to her first baby boy. "Our healthy 8lb 10oz baby Levi William Johnson was born yesterday 7/20/16 at 5:27pm after a long journey with Mommy! The best day of our lives so far and so madly in love," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a sweet snap of her newborn. In August 2018, she and Johnson welcomed their second baby boy, Kase Robert Johnson, and their third boy Rome Gerard Johnson in April 2021. When she's not being a busy mom to three boys, Murrel is proving she can do it all by co-running her business with her "Laguna Beach" bestie.
Alex Murrel runs a successful marketing firm
Not only is Alex Murrel raising three adorable young boys, but she is also the boss of her marketing firm, Mox Agency. In 2014, Murrel founded the company with her "Laguna Beach" co-star, Morgan Souders, who acts as the marketing director. Murrel contributes to the company as the media director and uses her years of experience in the marketing and public relations field to help Mox Agency's clients. Murrel graduated from Chapman University with a degree in Communications Studies and a minor in English. Prior to opening her agency, she ran her own consulting business, Social Pacific Consulting.
Along with Souders, Taylor Cole, and Lauren Olsen, Murrel still keeps in touch with her "Laguna Beach" castmates — even Jason Wahler. "People think it's crazy that you actually keep friends from high school. And I think it's a really beautiful thing because it was such a small town that we are still all in touch. Jason [Wahler] just moved, but before he moved, I'd see him and his wife all the time," she told Us Weekly. After almost 20 years, the cast of "Laguna Beach" remains tight. Perhaps it's time for a reunion special, MTV!