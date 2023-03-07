Andy Cohen Noticed Red Flags Before Tom Sandoval And Raquel Leviss' Affair Blew Up
The Bravo world was effectively turned upside down on March 3, when it was revealed that "Vanderpump Rules" OG Tom Sandoval had been unfaithful to his long-term girlfriend Ariana Madix with their close friend and castmate Raquel Leviss. Even Housewife wrangler and Bravo circus ringmaster Andy Cohen was rattled by the shocking news. "Just to say, I'm as riveted and upset and thinking about this Scandoval as all of you," he confessed on his Instagram Story on March 4. But that's not all. He also mulled over the significance of the TomTom sweatshirt Leviss ironically gave Cohen after her "Watch What Happens Live" appearance mere hours before the affair came to light. "I'm now wondering, does this sweatshirt hold all the answers to our questions? What does this sweatshirt know? What has it seen? What stories can it tell? It's just sitting here kind of reverberating. I don't know. I need answers, sweatshirt. Talk to me," he said, giving his followers an up-close look at the now-infamous bedazzled pullover.
Things got weird on Watch What Happens Live
On March 6, Andy Cohen got candid during an episode of "Radio Andy" and revealed how he may have inadvertently picked up on a few subtle cues that something more sinister was happening between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. According to Cohen, what started as an innocent "Watch What Happens Live" game quickly turned suspicious when Cohen asked Leviss and Scheana Shay which Tom they thought was cuter. Both said Sandoval. "Now during the commercial break, Scheana said to — I guess Scheana's antenna was up — and Scheana said to Raquel, 'You know I only picked Sandoval, because I knew that you were gonna pick Schwartz,' and Raquel said, 'Well Sandoval has abs' and kind of shrugged, so you know that was interesting," Cohen recalled.
But that's not all. Cohen also looked back on yet another weird "WWHL" moment wherein Sandoval and Schwartz were guests. "Schwartz was looking at Sandoval the entire time — almost for guidance on answers," Cohen recalled. He went on to say that he believed the affair was going on during BravoCon 2022. "There's video that people were posting of Tom and The [Most] Extras, and I was at that show. I'm standing there, and Raquel's behind me, and Ariana's in front of me, and you can see how they're both looking at Sandoval. It's WILD."
