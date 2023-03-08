Tom Brady Wisecracks In Response To NFL Comeback Rumors

On February 1, 2022, star quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement after 22 years of playing in the NFL. However, 40 days later, he decided to play another season and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, citing "unfinished business." One season (and one divorce) later, Brady declared he was retiring "for good" on the one-year anniversary of his previous announcement. "When I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first," he said in a video posted on social media. He then thanked everyone for their love and support throughout his career with the NFL.

Because Brady played his final season with the Buccaneers, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft struck him a deal — he could play one final game with the Patriots and retire as part of that team. Brady was drafted by the Patriots, where he played for 20 seasons before moving to Tampa Bay for his final three years. However, rumors suggest that other NFL teams are now vying for Brady to come out of retirement and play for them, potentially challenging Kraft's offer.