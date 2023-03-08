Priscilla Presley Walks First Red Carpet Since Lisa Marie's Tragic Death

Since Lisa Marie Presley died on January 12, Priscilla Presley has been coping with the loss of her daughter. "Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words," she tweeted. "It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference."

The actor also took the time to speak at Lisa Marie's memorial service on January 22. She first read an emotional statement from Riley Keough, and proceeded to read a poem that she thought exemplifies how the family feels about the late singer. "Our heart is broken," Priscilla said to end her speech. "Lisa, we all love you."

But Priscilla hasn't let her daughter's death get in the way of working on new projects. On March 1, it was reported that the actor would be starring as herself in an animated Netflix series called "Agent Elvis," in which the King of Rock himself becomes a secret agent. Priscilla is also the co-creator of the show, and she recently appeared on the red carpet to promote it.