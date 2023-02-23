Riley Keough Believes Her Daisy Jones & The Six Role Happened For A Reason

Riley Keough is ready to take center stage in "Daisy Jones & The Six." Premiering on March 3 on Amazon Prime, the miniseries showcases Keough as the titular lead singer of a Fleetwood Mac-esque rock band reaching for fame in the 1970s. An adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling novel of the same name, the 33-year-old recently revealed that her musical chops — surprisingly — didn't come to her naturally. Despite being the granddaughter to Elvis Presley (and daughter to musicians Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough), the actor told Entertainment Tonight, "I think we really came from not being able to play anything on a guitar or sing really, to having a full record going out." The "Zola" star shared that she and the rest of the cast were "basically in band practice for, I don't know, a year."

After "months of jam sessions," they finally honed their skills. "Up until then, it'd just been like me auditioning alone and him auditioning alone, and it was this moment of like, 'Oh, we're both f***ing bad,'" Riley laughingly said of her "Daisy Jones" co-star Sam Claflin. The miniseries does pay a sweet tribute to Riley's grandfather through a buffet of rockin' threads. As costume designer Denise Wingate told People, she tracked down stylist Love Melody, who made two of Elvis' iconic jumpsuits, and "had her make two beautiful, long coats for the show" for Riley. While we can't wait to dive into the multi-episode journey, the California native recently revealed the project's emotional resonance for her.