Riley Keough Believes Her Daisy Jones & The Six Role Happened For A Reason
Riley Keough is ready to take center stage in "Daisy Jones & The Six." Premiering on March 3 on Amazon Prime, the miniseries showcases Keough as the titular lead singer of a Fleetwood Mac-esque rock band reaching for fame in the 1970s. An adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling novel of the same name, the 33-year-old recently revealed that her musical chops — surprisingly — didn't come to her naturally. Despite being the granddaughter to Elvis Presley (and daughter to musicians Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough), the actor told Entertainment Tonight, "I think we really came from not being able to play anything on a guitar or sing really, to having a full record going out." The "Zola" star shared that she and the rest of the cast were "basically in band practice for, I don't know, a year."
After "months of jam sessions," they finally honed their skills. "Up until then, it'd just been like me auditioning alone and him auditioning alone, and it was this moment of like, 'Oh, we're both f***ing bad,'" Riley laughingly said of her "Daisy Jones" co-star Sam Claflin. The miniseries does pay a sweet tribute to Riley's grandfather through a buffet of rockin' threads. As costume designer Denise Wingate told People, she tracked down stylist Love Melody, who made two of Elvis' iconic jumpsuits, and "had her make two beautiful, long coats for the show" for Riley. While we can't wait to dive into the multi-episode journey, the California native recently revealed the project's emotional resonance for her.
The stars aligned for Riley Keough's first musical project
"Daisy Jones & the Six" came along at just the right time in Riley Keough's life. "I do believe that everything happens for a reason," the actor told ExtraTV during a recent interview. "We've all been through so much during this time." Now able to add "singer" to her resume, Keough elaborated that "with work, I always end up finding jobs at a certain time in my life that really make sense for that certain moment in time. And that's very true with this as well." Wanting to do something "joyous and fun" for herself and others, Keough saw this as the perfect role for this period of her life.
She's also powering through several personal hardships at the moment to complete her press run for the highly-anticipated series. In addition to mom Lisa Marie Presley's tragic death in January, Keough is reportedly facing an estate battle against her grandmother, Priscilla Presley. The 77-year-old is legally contesting "the authenticity and validity" of a "purported 2016 amendment" that appointed Riley and her brother, Benjamin Keough (who died in 2020), as co-trustees of Lisa Marie's trust in 2016.
With Priscilla claiming in her court filing that "there are many issues surrounding" the amendment, Riley is reportedly not speaking to her grandmother at the moment. As a source told Entertainment Tonight, she is apparently "heartbroken" that Priscilla made this "a public matter," as she believes her mom wouldn't have wanted this.