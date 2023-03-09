The Tragic Death Of Beloved Queer Eye Contestant Tom Jackson

In heartbreaking news, "Queer Eye" Season 1 alum Tom Jackson has died. The 63-year-old contestant had been dealing with cancer.

According to the memorial site Legacy, Jackson died on March 3, 2023. The show confirmed the news on Instagram, expressing their condolences and acknowledging Jackson's place in their family. Cast members Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, and Bobby Berk were quick to respond — with Berk even promising to toast Jackson with his signature drink. "Having a Redneck Margarita in your honor," he wrote. It was a touching gesture from Berk, especially since, post-makeover, Jackson joked to Elle that even if he was taking better care of himself, the cocktail remained his specialty. "I can't give those up," he said.

The outpouring of love and support from fans has been overwhelming, with over 8,000 comments left on the Instagram post within hours of its posting. Fans have shared how Jackson's presence on the show had touched their lives and offered their condolences to his family. While his passing is a heartbreaking loss for his family, his legacy will undoubtedly live on through the countless lives he has touched, both on and off the show.