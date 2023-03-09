The Tragic Death Of Beloved Queer Eye Contestant Tom Jackson
In heartbreaking news, "Queer Eye" Season 1 alum Tom Jackson has died. The 63-year-old contestant had been dealing with cancer.
According to the memorial site Legacy, Jackson died on March 3, 2023. The show confirmed the news on Instagram, expressing their condolences and acknowledging Jackson's place in their family. Cast members Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, and Bobby Berk were quick to respond — with Berk even promising to toast Jackson with his signature drink. "Having a Redneck Margarita in your honor," he wrote. It was a touching gesture from Berk, especially since, post-makeover, Jackson joked to Elle that even if he was taking better care of himself, the cocktail remained his specialty. "I can't give those up," he said.
The outpouring of love and support from fans has been overwhelming, with over 8,000 comments left on the Instagram post within hours of its posting. Fans have shared how Jackson's presence on the show had touched their lives and offered their condolences to his family. While his passing is a heartbreaking loss for his family, his legacy will undoubtedly live on through the countless lives he has touched, both on and off the show.
Tom was beloved for his kind heart
As "Queer Eye" fans will remember, Tom Jackson's transformation was as heartwarming as it was memorable.
For starters, his final look came with one particularly adorable surprise — his grandson in a matching outfit. Then, after hearing Karamo Brown's sweet words, lauding his transformation not just physically but in terms of his confidence, Jackson broke down in tears. "I had a great time, guys," he beamed. His family was well aware of just how great a time he'd had, too. In his obituary, they urged fans who wished to commemorate his life not to send flowers. Instead, they requested that people "please watch Season 1, Episode 1 of 'Queer Eye' on Netflix, and tell others about it in honor of Tom." A fitting send-off for a man who made such an impact on the show, its hosts, and viewers around the world.
Jackson leaves behind his beloved daughter — who had nominated him for "Queer Eye" in the first place — and grandsons. Per the obituary, the boys "were his pride and joy." He is also survived by his siblings, their children, and his cousins. We're sending them love during this difficult time and our thanks for sharing him with the world.