Bobby Berk Gets Real About His Style Evolution And Fans Can't Get Enough

Ever since the Season 6 "Queer Eye" debut on Netflix in December 2022, fans of the reality makeover show and its cast — among them fashion guru Tan France, celebrity chef Antoni Porowski, beauty maven Jonathan Van Ness, wellness/culture expert Karamo Brown, and design master Bobby Berk — have celebrated accordingly. Welcoming the series after a pandemic-related hiatus, many have taken to the internet to show their love for the "Queer Eye" gang — including posting "glow-up" homages of what members of the cast looked like, then and now. It seems even some of the "Queer Eye" core members have gotten in on the joke — but only to an extent.

As People magazine reported on January 13, Bobby Berk, the resident interior design virtuoso on "Queer Eye," took a moment to poke fun at the online trend with a post of his own on Instagram, which contained split images of Berk from Season 1 and Season 6. The most recent features Berk's current, full but-finely-maintained beard and hints at his current predilection for patterned button-ups. It contrasts greatly with his Queer Eye Season 1 look — one which saw the famous interior design expert don a bleach blonde spiky hairstyle, a more clean-shaven face, and almost uniform-line penchant for monochromes. Berk, predictably, took it all in stride, joking that he didn't "see any difference" between the two, capping it off with a laugh-cry emoji. However, one of Berk's "Queer Eye" co-stars took a little more umbrage with the exercise.