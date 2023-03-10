Master P's Son Mercy Smokes Lebron James' Son Bronny In High School Basketball Face-Off

LeBron James once used rappers to complete an analogy between himself and the Washington Wizards' DeShawn Stevenson. After Stevenson claimed that James was "overrated," the star basketball player compared himself to Jay-Z — a successful rapper in the industry — and Stevenson to Soulja Boy — who's mostly known for one hit.

But the James vs. Stevenson feud wasn't the first time the rap music industry crossed over into the basketball world. Believe it or not, rapper Master P had a short career in the NBA, playing for the Charlotte Hornets in 1998 and the Toronto Raptors in 1999. The "Grab Da Wall" rapper played while the NBA was in a lockout, so it's speculated he was asked to play due to teams needing players. He only scored four points with the Hornets and eight points with the Raptors, indicating that a professional basketball career wasn't his calling.

Still, Master P's NBA stint drew in the crowds, as his music and his celebrity status caught the attention of fans. "It was louder than our regular season games," former Hornets guard Eldridge Recasner told Complex. He mentioned that in the eight seasons he played professional basketball, he's never seen a crowd so big. "I couldn't believe all those people were there to see this guy," he added. Now, Master P is letting his son, Mercy, continue the legacy on the basketball court.