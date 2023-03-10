Jen Shah Fears She Doesn't 'Belong' In Prison In First Diary Entry Behind Bars

With all the chaos surrounding the "Vanderpump Rules" cheating scandal, it's easy to forget that there's a whole host of problems happening in the rest of the Bravoverse. Chief among them is Jen Shah's prison sentence. The "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star was arrested in 2021 during the filming of Season 2.

Since that fateful day, fans have learned — thanks to hundreds of articles and even a documentary — that Shah was facing charges for running a telemarketing scheme. Shah and her colleagues targeted the elderly hoping to start a passion business or make a second income. The scheme revolved around selling the victims false business opportunities to collect and sell their information to other companies that would then re-target the victims. This all surprised fans, who were used to Shah dodging questions about her massive wealth by saying she did something related to digital marketing without ever expanding further.

Shah was sentenced to 78 months, or six and a half years in federal prison for the offense. Not only is that going to cut her time on the show short, but it's going to be quite an adjustment for a woman who made a habit of flying private. Since surrendering herself to a minimum-security prison outside of Houston, Shah's family has been sharing her journal entries with her fans, offering a fascinating insight into Shah's life behind bars.