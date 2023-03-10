Bravo Fans Name The Vanderpump Rules Cheating Scandal They Least Expected - Exclusive Survey
Since the mid-90s, the entertainment landscape has been inundated with an array of dramatic and jaw-dropping reality TV shows. From "The Real World" and "The Bachelor" to "Survivor" and "The Real Housewives," the genre has delivered some of the most shocking pop culture moments. One of the most unforgettable reality TV shows that continues to give viewers jam-packed drama is "Vanderpump Rules." Billed as a spinoff to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," the show follows the messy and intertwining lives of staff members at Lisa Vanderpump's SUR restaurant. "Vanderpump Rules is a different animal to housewives. I produce 'Vanderpump Rules' and its right in the heart of pop culture. I'm not proud of all [the cast's] actions but I'm kind of proud of the show because it's really hit its stride," she told AOL Build in 2016. "It's funny, it's naughty, it's risque, it has to be to keep people interested."
Over the course of 10 seasons, the series has featured drunk nights out, petty fights, and lavish locations. However, some of the most notable "Vanderpump Rules" storylines have been the various cheating scandals among its cast members. In light of Tom Sandoval's shocking infidelity regarding his relationship with Ariana Madix, we asked fans which VPR cheating storyline they found the most shocking. Buckle up, because Nicki Swift is about to go down memory lane.
Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix threw viewers for a loop
With "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 currently making the rounds, we asked more than 2,000 fans which of the show's various cheating scandals was the most surprising. In first place with 64% of votes is Tom Sandoval cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. While we're not surprised by Scandoval's placement, the news shocked fans when TMZ initially broke the story. Since then new messy details have emerged every day regarding their affair. In second place with 13% of the votes is Kristen Doute cheating on Tom Sandoval with Jax Taylor.
During "Vanderpump Rules" Season 2, Taylor admitted to hooking up with the James Mae creator. At the time, Doute was dating Sandoval and best friends with Stassi Schroeder, who was dating Taylor. Things got even messier after Sandoval admitted to cheating on Doute with Madix. Tom Schwartz's confession of cheating on Katie Maloney came in third place with 10% of the votes. Before their divorce, the bar owner and Maloney were one of the show's most notable couples. While their relationship had up and downs, Schwartz surprised fans when he admitted to making out with another girl in Season 6. Coming in fourth place is Jax Taylor cheating on Brittany Cartwright with Faith Stowers. Even though Taylor was known for his womanizing ways, his infidelity shocked fans because he claimed to have changed. Lastly, Lala Kent and her cheating accusations against Randal Emmet came in fifth place with 6% of votes.